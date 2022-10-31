Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 21,724 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.60% of Markel worth $105,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its position in Markel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 73.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, hitting $1,204.62. 248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,163.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,264.13. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

