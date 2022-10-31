Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,447 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $50,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $2,494,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 194,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day moving average of $227.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

