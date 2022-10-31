Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $185.27 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.98% of Cincinnati Financial worth $185,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $102.98. 13,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,819. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

