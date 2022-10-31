Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $52.61 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $52,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,733. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.40. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

