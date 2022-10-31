Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $54.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $54,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.65. 23,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,549. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.