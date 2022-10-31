Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $57.82 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $57,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $77.39. 130,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,427,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

