Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $59.78 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.17% of Workday worth $59,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Workday by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Workday by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $156.21. 12,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of -199.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

