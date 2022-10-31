Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,499 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $151,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

