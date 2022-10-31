Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,273,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of America worth $195,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.09. 392,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,128,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

