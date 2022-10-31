Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,421 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $63,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,218,016. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

