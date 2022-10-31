Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $101,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded down $4.28 on Monday, hitting $219.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.79.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

