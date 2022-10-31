Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $54,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $213.65. 23,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,549. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.