Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 58,097 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 58,097 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $58,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.43. 133,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,041. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

