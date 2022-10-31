Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,180 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.53% of FOX worth $94,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 20.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 4.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $28.60. 32,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

