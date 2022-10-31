Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.26% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $261,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $344.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,145. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

