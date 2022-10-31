Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 418.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

