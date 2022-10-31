Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

FTS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.46.

FTS traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$53.02. 573,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,791. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$65.26.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.962707 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

