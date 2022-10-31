Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Price Performance
Shares of FTAIP traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $20.30. 24,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,186. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.95.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile
