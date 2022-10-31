Forum Private Client Group LLC Buys 11,500 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 6.1% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,307,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

USMV traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.65. 4,026,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.