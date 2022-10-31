Forum Private Client Group LLC Buys 2,684 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.30. 756,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,663,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

