Forum Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.85. 8,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

