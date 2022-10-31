Forum Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,235. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $187.99.

