Forum Private Client Group LLC Purchases 21,579 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 274.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after buying an additional 1,542,908 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $125.91. 13,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

