Forum Private Client Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,266,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,124,000 after purchasing an additional 930,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after buying an additional 524,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,547. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.