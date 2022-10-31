Forum Private Client Group LLC Takes $217,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,615,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,573,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,110,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,501,000 after acquiring an additional 355,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.08. 151,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,152,562. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.97. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

