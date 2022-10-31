Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $124.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average is $132.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,689,000 after buying an additional 368,842 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,326,000 after buying an additional 115,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,432,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,122,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

