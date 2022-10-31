Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Update

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 333.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $16,702,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 43.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 859,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

FBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

FBRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,628. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -46.41%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.