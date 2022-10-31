Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) & Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Head to Head Comparison

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Rating) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Pan American Silver -3.76% 3.95% 2.98%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pan American Silver $1.63 billion 2.10 $97.43 million ($0.31) -52.42

This table compares Franklin Mining and Pan American Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Mining and Pan American Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Pan American Silver 0 0 6 0 3.00

Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $31.92, indicating a potential upside of 96.41%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Franklin Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

