Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €30.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($47.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of FRE opened at €22.16 ($22.61) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($81.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.49.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

