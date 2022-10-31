Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Lowered to €34.00 at Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €35.00 ($35.71) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FSNUY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($56.07) to €46.10 ($47.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($30.61) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.34.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

