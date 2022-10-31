FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FREY has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

FREY stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 99.1% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 506,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,128,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,830,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 130,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FREYR Battery by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 576,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

