FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.965-3.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 7.5 %

FTI Consulting stock traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.73 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 96.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

