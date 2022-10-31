Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.94

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $11,685,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $782,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

