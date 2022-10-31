G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.05

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 1601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

G City Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

Get G City alerts:

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter. G City had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

About G City

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.