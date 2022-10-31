G999 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $19,472.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00089346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00068057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007158 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000190 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

