Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

GLMD opened at $0.40 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

