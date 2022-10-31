Gartner (IT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2022 guidance at $8.85- EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $302.01 on Monday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

