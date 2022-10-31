Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Down 18.7% in October

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 776,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. 53,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

