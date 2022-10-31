Gator Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Navient comprises 3.9% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Navient worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NAVI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.57. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

