Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $357,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $37,423,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 525.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,168,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 981,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $35,063,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.05. 59,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,358,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

