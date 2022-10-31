Gator Capital Management LLC Sells 6,415 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Gator Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 106.3% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,330 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 40.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 256,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UNTY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,906. The company has a market capitalization of $297.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.86 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

