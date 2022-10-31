Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) PT Raised to $20.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

NYSE:GEL opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $721.73 million for the quarter.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison purchased 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,707,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,670,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James E. Davison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,707,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,670,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 20,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,200. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

