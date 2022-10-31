Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches Market Cap of $785,434.88

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $785,434.88 and approximately $5.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

