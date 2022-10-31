Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.73. 3,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

