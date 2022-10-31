Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Gentex stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.67. 6,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,389. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

