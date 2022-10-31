Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Update

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,300 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,283.0 days.
Geox Price Performance
Shares of GXSBF stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Geox has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.59.
Geox Company Profile
