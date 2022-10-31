Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Update

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,300 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,283.0 days.

Geox Price Performance

Shares of GXSBF stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Geox has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Geox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

