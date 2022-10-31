Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Gifto (GTO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. Gifto has a total market cap of $18.64 million and $1.24 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.53 or 0.31275162 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012211 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

