Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $92.00 at Maxim Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.85 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.