Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $554,135.38 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 204,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $554,135.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,373,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,342,434.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Barry Canton sold 206,503 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $512,127.44.

On Thursday, October 20th, Barry Canton sold 196,721 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $485,900.87.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 198,051 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $522,854.64.

On Friday, October 14th, Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $565,783.76.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Barry Canton sold 211,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $593,092.65.

On Monday, October 10th, Barry Canton sold 213,575 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $615,096.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 2.3 %

DNA stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after buying an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123,775 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

