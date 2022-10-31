Glassman Wealth Services Buys 608 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

ES stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.